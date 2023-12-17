Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 2.9 %

DHIL stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $145.86 and a 12 month high of $193.20. The firm has a market cap of $480.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

