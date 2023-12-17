Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 377,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

