Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$105.00 price target on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$100.50.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Down 3.1 %

Dollarama stock opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$74.36 and a 52-week high of C$101.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.23. The firm has a market cap of C$25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.