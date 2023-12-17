Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$104.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$100.50.

Dollarama Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$74.36 and a 12 month high of C$101.81. The stock has a market cap of C$25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.23.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

