Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOL. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$100.50.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$74.36 and a 12-month high of C$101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.23.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. Analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

