Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 298,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, Director G. Michael Stakias purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DORM

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.