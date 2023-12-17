Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $213.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $196.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.49. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

