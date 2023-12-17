Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) vs. EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Financial Review

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00 EastGroup Properties 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and EastGroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.91%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus price target of $186.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1.13%. Given EastGroup Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT N/A 10.28% 1.08% EastGroup Properties 31.87% 8.19% 4.21%

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 246.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and EastGroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $9.23 million 11.16 -$30.20 million $0.39 16.18 EastGroup Properties $487.02 million 17.50 $186.18 million $3.95 46.58

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

