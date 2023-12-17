EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.14.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average is $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

