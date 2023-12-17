EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $145.00 at UBS Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.11 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

