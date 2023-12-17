Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 36,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,137.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 82,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of EOSE opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.34. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.