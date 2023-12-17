Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 16,485.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,969 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $244.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

