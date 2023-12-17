Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $244.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

