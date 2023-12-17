Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. KBR has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.