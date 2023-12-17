Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.15.

TSE ERO opened at C$21.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.4261214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

