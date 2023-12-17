Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.