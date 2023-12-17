Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Etsy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $672,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,761.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $672,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,761.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

