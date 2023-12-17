Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Given “Hold” Rating at Laidlaw

Laidlaw reissued their hold rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Evofem Biosciences Trading Down 23.5 %

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $10.16.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Evofem Biosciences had a net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.85%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVFM Free Report ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

