Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Given “Hold” Rating at Laidlaw

Laidlaw reissued their hold rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Evofem Biosciences Trading Down 23.5 %
NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $10.16.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Evofem Biosciences had a net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.85%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.
