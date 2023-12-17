Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $318,352.50 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

