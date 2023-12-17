Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.78.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Exelixis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

