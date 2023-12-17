Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Sells $1,393,200.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30.
Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on EXR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extra Space Storage
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.