Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Sells $1,393,200.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.