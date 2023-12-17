Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

XOM opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

