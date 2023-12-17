Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

