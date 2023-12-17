FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 19th. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at $15.65-$16.15 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $456.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.46. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $466.03. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

