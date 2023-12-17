FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.4% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 199.5% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120,185 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

