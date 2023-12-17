FCF Advisors LLC Sells 958 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.2% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

