FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 252,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $281.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.75. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.52.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

