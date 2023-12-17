FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY24 guidance at $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $17.00-$18.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $281.29 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

