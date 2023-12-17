Financial Contrast: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) versus South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for South Plains Financial and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.61%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. South Plains Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and Mid Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $237.31 million 2.01 $58.24 million $3.73 7.77 Mid Penn Bancorp $167.97 million 2.43 $54.81 million $2.54 9.65

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 22.92% 12.05% 1.10% Mid Penn Bancorp 17.19% 9.19% 0.99%

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

