Financial Review: Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) versus TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Vizsla Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $38.32 million 2.89 $2.25 million $0.02 20.03 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -22.80

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRX Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold 5.87% -1.90% -1.38% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TRX Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TRX Gold and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

TRX Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 224.59%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of $3.02, indicating a potential upside of 164.62%. Given TRX Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.