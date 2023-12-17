Financial Survey: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) & Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Immunome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $24.03 million 54.05 -$231.80 million ($3.95) -5.88 Immunome N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($1.81) -4.17

Immunome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agios Pharmaceuticals and Immunome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 51.46%. Immunome has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immunome.

Profitability

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -913.95% -22.03% -19.60% Immunome N/A -191.23% -42.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Immunome shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Immunome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunome has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immunome beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

