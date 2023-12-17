FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in November

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,366,900 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 14,271,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of FCBBF opened at $12.50 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.