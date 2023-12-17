Finning International Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.
Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion.
Finning International stock opened at C$37.48 on Friday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$31.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.11%.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
