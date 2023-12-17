First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

First Community Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Community by 4,253.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

