First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.