First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.61. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.