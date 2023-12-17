First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 409 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $354.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

