First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $233.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $168.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.47. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,033. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

