First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 4,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
