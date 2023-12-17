First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 4,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,698,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3,055.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

