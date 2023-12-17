First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.17. 5,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

