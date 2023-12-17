First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.17. 5,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
