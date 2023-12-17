Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.