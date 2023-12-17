Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Up 0.8%

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as £136.65 ($171.54) and last traded at £134.05 ($168.28). 974,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 470,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at £132.95 ($166.90).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($214.66) to £157 ($197.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($200.85) to £169 ($212.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £149.02 ($187.07).
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment
In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 1,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £126.52 ($158.83) per share, for a total transaction of £126,520 ($158,825.01). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
