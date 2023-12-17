FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $86.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

