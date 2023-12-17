Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $33.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.05.

Foot Locker stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

