Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$4.75

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FOM. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on Foran Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Foran Mining Company Profile

FOM opened at C$3.23 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.23. The firm has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

