Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Shares of SRE opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

