Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 1,645 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a market cap of $411.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.