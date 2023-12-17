Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 2,492 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

View Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.