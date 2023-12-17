Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 4.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

