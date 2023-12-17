Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,513 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Chemours Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CC opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

